Bye bye germs

It was a hot summer day. The students of grade six were playing games on the sports field. They had a free class as their teacher Mrs Ruth Braganza’s hadn’t turned up.

The guava, gooseberry and mango trees were in full bloom. The gardener plucked the ripe fruits dangling from the branches of these trees and handed it to them.

The boisterous games the kids were playing had made the air hazy with dust. Dust coated the students’ shoes, clothes and hair. Hearing the lunch bell ring, the students exchanged smiles. All the games had made them super hungry. They all ran eagerly to their classroom, excited to see what their moms had packed in their lunch boxes.