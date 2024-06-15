Despite improved WHO regulations, the world remains ill-prepared for the next pandemic

Key changes to the International Health Regulations

Earlier this month, the 194 members of the WHO World Health Assembly passed by consensus several important amendments to the International Health Regulations, including:

*adding a definition of a “pandemic emergency” to emphasise the importance of such events within the broader category of public health emergencies of international concern.

*increasing the focus on prevention with specific mention of “preparedness”.

*strengthening equitable access to medical products and finance, with specific mention of “equity and solidarity”, and a dedicated “coordinating financial mechanism”.

*requiring each state to establish a “national authority” to improve the implementation of the international health regulations within and among countries -requiring countries to build a core capacity for “risk communication including addressing misinformation and disinformation”.

*and modifying the “decision instrument” to enhance the detection of emerging respiratory infections with high pandemic potential.