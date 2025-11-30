Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Glaucoma: The silent thief of sight

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness, and symptoms can often be unnoticeable. Early testing and detection are vital to prevent damage, writes Nishtha Bhargava.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 19:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 19:58 IST
healthSpecialsGlaucomaWellnesseye

Follow us on :

Follow Us