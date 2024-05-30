A full life after dialysis: Awareness and assistance

BKF has been a well-known name in kidney care since its inception in 1979. Its services, especially for the underprivileged, have won the organisation several accolades. “In the year 2023 itself, BKF has offered over 44,000 sessions of dialysis, out of which 45% were free and another 30% were given at subsidised rates. The remaining 25% were paid for,” says P Sriram, 82, chairman of the charitable trust. Sriram is a man on a mission — to do everything possible to support those with kidney diseases.