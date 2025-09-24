Goa Institute of Management launches national project to improve adult vaccination

<p>Mumbai: The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has launched a national project to improve Adult Vaccination (AV) uptake in India. </p><p>This initiative marks a significant step toward safeguarding the health of ageing and high-risk populations.</p><p>Led by Prof Ajay Vamadevan and Prof Praveen Pradeep from GIM, the project brings together government agencies, research institutions, state health departments, and medical professional bodies, to identify evidence and regulatory gaps, and other provider and beneficiary level barriers that hinder the uptake of AV.</p><p>Medical Research evidence shows that adults with chronic comorbid conditions - such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease – as well as individuals who are immunocompromised or have received organ transplants, are at higher risk of severe illness from Vaccine-Preventable Diseases (VPDs) including Influenza, Pneumonia, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Typhoid, Hepatitis A, B, Herpes Zoster.</p><p>Furthermore, recognising variations in chronic disease burden and health system preparedness across states, the project prioritises vaccines for high-burden states such as Goa, Kerala, Punjab, and Delhi. </p><p>This approach generates actionable insights on which vaccines and target groups should be prioritised first, thereby laying the foundation for a national roadmap.</p><p>Highlighting the critical need for a coordinated national effort for AV, Prof Vamadevan said, “Coverage of essential adult vaccines (influenza, pneumococcal, typhoid, hepatitis B) remains below 2 per cent nationally. There is an urgent need to develop state-specific strategies for AV in India, given the wide variation in the chronic disease burden and ageing population across Indian states.”</p><p>As a part of this AV initiative, GIM in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services, Goa, hosted a National Consultation Workshop on Adult Vaccination Prioritization in India on Wednesday at the International Centre, Panaji, Goa. </p><p>National experts and representatives from Kerala, Punjab, Delhi and specialist doctors from Goa Medical College (GMC) and State Health Department have attended the workshop.</p><p> Dr. Rupa Naik, Director of Health Services, Goa said, “Goa has long been a model for national health initiatives, and hosting this landmark event is both an honour and a responsibility, positioning the state as a torchbearer in setting priorities for adult vaccination in India.”</p>