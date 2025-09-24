Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealthhealthcare

Goa Institute of Management launches national project to improve adult vaccination

This initiative marks a significant step toward safeguarding the health of ageing and high-risk populations.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 10:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 10:20 IST
India NewshealthGoaVaccine

Follow us on :

Follow Us