Now, chew on this!

Suppose you have never used smokeless tobacco... given how strongly this culture is embedded in South Asian culture, coupled with poor implementation of existing tobacco control laws and policies, you are likely to start consuming it at some point in your lifetime. If you are one of those who have finally quit taking any form of smokeless tobacco, you are likely to be surrounded by a social and economic environment where using smokeless tobacco is acceptable, cheap to buy, and even sold to minors near schools despite the laws prohibiting it. Moreover, it is celebrated as well because offering it to guests at weddings, for example, signifies one’s prestige and social status. This could easily make you relapse.