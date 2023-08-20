The gut-brain axis: Ties that bind

Scientists have found in these germ-free animals changes in the levels of brain chemicals called neurotransmitters, alterations in the production of new neurons, as well as structural changes to neurons in specific regions of the brain that control functions like fear and decision-making. Unsurprisingly, these germ-free rodents display anxiety-related and depressive-like symptoms, as well as alterations in social behaviours and cognition. There are also studies in the animal world that provide more direct links between the gut microbiome and the brain. Scientists have found that perturbing the gut microbiome of mice causes changes in their exploratory behaviour and alterations in the level of brain chemicals. Reminiscent of a plot from a sci-fi movie, there are studies that have also found that transferring the gut bacteria from an ‘adventurous’ mouse type to a more timid one causes the timid mouse to act more adventurously!