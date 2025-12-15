<p>It isn’t cool to apply expert make-up on your face and leave the rest of your skin dry and scaly. Shine and sparkle on your night out with these super cool tips.</p><p>Clean up: From water-based cleansers in summer, move to hydrating, cream-based or oil-based cleansers during the winter. Bring in botanical extracts and natural ingredients.</p><p>Polar play: Roll an ice cube over your face before you dab it dry and begin with your make-up routine. It revs up your blood circulation and lends your face a super shine. For those who can take the dive, dip your face in cold water in the mornings to wake up the sleep skin cells.</p><p>Lip care: Dry and chapped lips are a winter occurrence. Apply lip oil to keep them hydrated and bring on the lip balm. Line your lips with your favourite lip colour and fill in gently for a rosy flush throughout the day.</p><p>Aroma therapy: Layer up with the same scent in the bodywash, body butter and deo spray. Warm scents like apple and cinnamon linger beautifully. Spray some on your sweater and shawl as well.</p><p>Focal points: Remember to apply the body butter on your elbows, heels and toes to nourish and moisturise these often-ignored spots for a dewy finish all over. Focus on the under-eye area too.</p><p>Oil up: Use dry luxury oils to lend your skin that super shine. Well-moisturised limbs add to your persona. Glow gold with long-lasting, light-weight hydrators for a natural radiance.</p>