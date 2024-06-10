Man coughed and sneezed during breakfast at US diner. Then his colon fell out

The man remained in hospital for six days after which he was discharged when he reportedly recovered without any complications.

Dehiscence - the reopening of a surgical wound - is reportedly a rare occurrence and happens in three out of 100 people who undergo abdominal and pelvic surgeries. The occurrence is believed to be more common in elderly patients.

The condition can be fatal in four out of 10 patients due to excessive blood loss or if the exposed organs are injured.

The American Journal of Medical Case Reports, where this case featured, noted that coughing is a common reason why this happens.

The man who went through this ordeal had earlier battled prostate cancer and his recent surgery was to fix the issues caused by his earlier surgeries, and his bladder removal was among them.

Doctors removed the stitches on the morning his bowels fell out. He had gone with his wife to a diner to celebrate his clean bill of health over breakfast. The surgeons, to ensure the wounds did not reopen, performed figure-of-eight stitches. This is among the most advanced and strongest closures.

They also performed internal and external stitching as well as stitches which penetrate numerous layers of the abdominal wall.