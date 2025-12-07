<p>Every November, there’s a tremendous rise in the frequency of clients presenting to mental health experts with symptoms suggestive of depression.</p>.<p>When there are fewer hours of sunlight, some people experience a serious mood change. This condition is called Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD. This disorder is a type of depression, in some cases, the depressed phase of a more severe illness called bipolar disorder.</p>.<p><strong>What causes SAD?</strong></p>.<p><strong>It occurs due to a combination of factors which may include:</strong></p>.<p>• <strong>Genetic predisposition:</strong> If an individual has a family history of depression, he/she may be more at risk for developing SAD.</p>.<p>• <strong>Chemicals and hormones:</strong> Modern brain imaging techniques have revealed that the brains of people suffering from SAD look different from those of people without SAD or depression. In addition, important chemicals which allow “talk” among the brain cells seem to be in disarray, in such people.</p>.<p>• <strong>Stressful life events:</strong> These situations include bereavement, a difficult relationship or an unwelcome change, all of which occur, more often than not, prior to a depressive spell.</p>.Despite posing queries, over dozen Madhya Pradesh MLAs skip Question Hour; minister cites wedding season as reason.<p>Much research is also being done on the effect of female hormones and their protective impact against developing SAD or depression in women. Such a school of thought has arisen as women are particularly more prone to depression during puberty, just after pregnancy and during menopause, phases when there is a disequilibrium in the levels of the female hormone estrogen.</p>.<p><strong>Signs of SAD</strong></p>.<p><strong>Symptoms of SAD include:</strong> irritability, fatigue, social withdrawal, oversleeping, weight gain, feelings of hopelessness, and thoughts of suicide. Seasonal affective disorder affects many people in North India, especially young women, and is usually treated with bright light in the morning. This is called phototherapy or light therapy. The disorder may may be effectively treated with light therapy, but nearly half of those with SAD do not respond to light therapy alone. Antidepressant medication and talk therapy (psychotherapy) also can reduce SAD symptoms, either alone or in combination with light therapy.</p>.<p>Some effective preventive measures include offering emotional support, lending a patient ear and doling out words of encouragement. Family members can keep the depressed individual engaged in conversation, never disparaging his/her feelings and offering hope. Never ignore comments about suicide, and report them to your psychiatrist immediately.</p>.<p>It is vital to seek professional psychiatric help which can bring back the lost sunshine and sunny moments in the lives of these individuals.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a senior consultant psychiatrist at a Hubballi-based mental health institute.)</em></p>