Study on autistic children finds higher neuron density in their brain's amygdala

Researchers from the University of Rochester, US, also found in autistic people a lower neuron density in the cerebral cortex, which is important for tasks such as memory, learning and reasoning.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 11:34 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 11:34 IST
