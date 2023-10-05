The connection between cholesterol anomalies and hypertension in young adults

A significant risk factor for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is high blood pressure. Due to inadequate basic treatment, minimal awareness of hypertension, and poor follow-up, it is still not well controlled. A sizeable section of the population suffers from hypertension, or high blood pressure, which greatly increases the risk of developing heart disease and stroke.

In India, a large number of persons with hypertension are unaware of their condition. It is alarmingly uncommon for only one-fourth of Indians living in rural regions and two-fifths of those living in cities to be aware of their hypertension. An alarmingly low percentage, only 22.5% of hypertension patients in India had their blood pressure under control over the past three months. Furthermore, therapy is only provided to between 25% and 35% of individuals in both rural and urban settings.

The community-level hypertension control rate in India, according to a previously published meta-analysis using data from 1950 to 2013, was 10.7% in rural India and 20.2% in urban India.

In clinical settings, blood pressure is assessed via a cuff on the upper arm. For confirmation, additional tests might be performed at home or over the course of a day.

The far-reaching impact

Hypertension, also referred to as the "silent killer," can have a serious negative influence on a person's overall health and well-being. Here are a few long-term consequences of hypertension on cardiovascular health that highlight how serious the issue is among young individuals. In recent years, hyperlipidemia and hypercholesterolemia have become more common among young adults, raising serious concerns for their cardiovascular health. Since there is a clear correlation between high cholesterol and hypertension, controlling lipid abnormalities is crucial for lowering the risk of developing high blood pressure.

Lipoproteins transport cholesterol, a fatty substance necessary for biological functioning, through the blood. High levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) are the main characteristics of abnormalities caused by unbalanced cholesterol levels. As it can build up in artery walls and lead to atherosclerosis, LDL cholesterol is sometimes referred to as "bad cholesterol," whereas HDL cholesterol is referred to as "good cholesterol" for its function in eliminating extra cholesterol from the bloodstream.

According to studies, young adults who have elevated LDL cholesterol levels are more likely to develop hypertension. When LDL builds up in the arterial walls, it causes inflammation and plaque to form, which narrows the blood vessels and raises blood pressure.

Uncontrolled hypertension in young people destroys blood arteries throughout the body, including those in the brain, increasing the risk of strokes that can leave victims disabled or dead. If hypertension is not treated, kidney damage and occasionally renal failure can result. Additionally, it causes peripheral artery disease, which results in pain, numbness, and trouble while walking, and narrows and hardens blood vessels, decreasing blood flow to the limbs. Long-term high blood pressure also harms blood arteries in sexual organs and other organs, leading to erectile dysfunction, retinopathy, and vascular dementia.

Preventive measures

The key to controlling hypertension is prevention. Young adults can regulate their health and lower their risk of hypertension by taking a proactive stance toward their lifestyle decisions and putting them into practice. Here are some effective ways to lower blood pressure and control it:

Lifestyle modifications: Changing one's lifestyle can help lower blood pressure by engaging in physical activity for at least 30 minutes each day. Yoga, cycling, swimming, and brisk walking are all terrific options. Adopt a heart-healthy eating plan, such as the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension). Consuming a variety of fresh produce, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products while avoiding foods high in sodium, saturated fats, and added sugars is one way to do this. Hypertension is exacerbated by persistent stress. Implement stress-reduction strategies like mindfulness training, deep breathing exercises, and meditation.

Awareness & education: Keep up with the causes, symptoms, and risk factors of hypertension. Participate in educational initiatives, seminars, or online resources that offer insightful knowledge on management, prevention, and healthy lifestyle choices. The current rise in young adults' hypertension is a stark warning that we must prioritise our health and well-being from a young age. We can lessen the threat posed by hypertension by understanding its underlying causes, being aware of its possible effects, and taking proactive steps for management and prevention.

Future efforts should focus on early detection and prevention to deal with this rise. If ignored, the link between hyperlipidemia and hypertension can have profound repercussions on young people's general lifestyle. For early symptom diagnosis, it is critical to emphasize screening and ongoing monitoring of blood pressure levels in young adults during routine visits. In order to create efficient therapies that can prevent or treat the illness before it leads to serious health consequences later in life, research on the underlying causes of hypertension in young adults is also crucial.

(The author is an interventional cardiologist.)