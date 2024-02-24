February brings awareness on cancer as World Cancer Day is observed on the 4th of this month. The first question on everybody’s mind is, “What causes cancer and how can I prevent it?” This is certainly difficult to answer but worth attempting.
It is very difficult to pinpoint a definite cause for cancer as concluded by the Indian Cancer Society, but these are some pearls from their recommendations. What we do know is that certain substances, known as carcinogens, can definitely increase your chances of getting cancer. Cancer is caused by changes (mutations) to the DNA within cells. Errors in the instructions can cause the cell to stop its normal function and may allow a cell to become cancerous.
People who smoke or chew tobacco are more prone to mouth, throat and lung cancer, and beedi smoking is twice as dangerous as cigarettes. Pollution, preserved food, smoked and junk food are also contributory. Even certain viruses can cause cancer (EBV, Hepatitis B, HPV). Among other known causes are asbestos, arsenic, benzene, tar and ultra-violet rays.
High fat, low roughage Western diet predisposes one to colon cancer. Diet rich in animal fats also contributes to breast cancer. Green leafy vegetables and fresh fruits contain certain antioxidants which prevent cancer. Recently, tomato, ginger, turmeric and black pepper etc have been found to have medicinal antioxidant property. Avoid junk food, smoked food and preserved food.
Alcohol is a predisposing factor for the development of cancer of oesophagus, laryngopharynx and liver.
There are some inherited tendencies that may lead to cancers of different types. The presence of cancer in one or both parents should be a cause for greater alertness in looking for and recognising suspicious symptoms in the individual.
Indiscriminate use of x-rays frequently may increase your chances of getting cancer. Exposure to high dose radiation and nuclear accidents increases the chances of leukemia.
(The author is Chairman, Oncology Collegium, Narayana Health)