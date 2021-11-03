ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Afghanistan LIVE: Winless India eye first two points against underdogs Afghanistan

India take on Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in a must-win situation. Winless in two matches, nothing but a win will do for the Men in Blue if the are to keep their qualification hopes alive. Afghanistan, on the other hand, have won two matches from three will seek the two points to strengthen their semi-final hopes.
India could go on to win the match if their batters put on a good show
Based on the performances in the previous two games, it would be bizarre to suggest that batting is India’s strength, but that remains the fact. The likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant can destroy any bowling attack if they are in form.
Read More
Wounded India run into ambitious underdogs
Their campaign blown off track at the take-off itself, a smarting and ‘fatigued’ Indian team will be hoping to avoid a catastrophic crash when they take on a highly motivated Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Read More
T20 World Cup | Team analysis: India vs Afghanistan in Match 33
India will be looking to avert the embarrassment of an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2021 when they take on Afghanistan in match 33 of the tournament at Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Read More