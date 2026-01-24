<p>New Delhi: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) said in its latest report that India would reach 100 GW of pumped-storage hydropower projects by 2035-36.</p>.<p>Union Power Minister Manohar Lal released the CEA report, titled "Roadmap to 100 GW of Hydro Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) by 2035-36", at a brainstorming camp that concluded on Friday, the Power Ministry said in a statement.</p>.<p>India's energy storage requirement is pegged at 62 GW by 2029-30 and 161 GW by 2034-35, which makes the country's goal to have 100 GW of pumped-storage hydroelectricity by 2035-36 imperative, said the report.</p>.<p>According to the Power Ministry, the Central government has prioritised the development of energy storage systems — particularly PSPs — to ensure the country's energy security.</p>.Magisterial probe ordered in Chamoli hydropower tunnel train collision which left 88 injured.<p>A PSP involves two reservoirs — one on top of a hill and another at the bottom. Excess electricity is used to pump water uphill to the upper reservoir. When electricity demand spikes, the water is released to the lower reservoir through a turbine, generating power.</p>.<p>The CEA report assessed current development status, identified state-wise potential, and proposed a phased capacity addition plan. It suggested measures such as promoting off-stream closed-loop projects to support grid resilience and the country's clean-energy transition.</p>.<p>The camp was organised to deliberate and collectively chart the future course of India's power sector. Officials from the Power Ministry, CEA, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), CPSEs, state governments, and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs), as well as industry leaders, participated in the event.</p>.<p>The two-day event deliberated on the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Draft Electricity Policy, 2026, aimed at ensuring financial viability, economic competitiveness, and energy transition, as well as to meet the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.</p>.<p>Accelerating development of nuclear energy-based power plants, reform measures in the distribution sector, and ways to achieve the 300 GWh storage capacity target by 2030 were also discussed during the event.</p>