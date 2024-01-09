13 Tamil Nadu fishermen, released from Sri Lankan jail, reach Chennai

Recently, the Sri Lankan government on Friday repatriated 21 Indian fishermen to Chennai, days after they were arrested by the island nation's Navy for illegally fishing in the country's waters.

Complaints that Indian fishermen are being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy are increasing at an 'alarming rate', with demands for the Union Government to take up the issue with the neighbouring country and ensure the release of the apprehended fishermen.

The Lankan Navy had said that 240 Indian fishermen had been arrested along with 35 trawlers for poaching in the country's waters in 2023.

More to follow...