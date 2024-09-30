Home
17 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy for alleged illegal fishing

The fishermen were arrested, and their two trawlers were seized north of Mannar on Sunday, the Sri Lanka Navy said in a press release.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 05:54 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 05:54 IST
India NewsSri LankaFisherman

