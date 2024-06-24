Parliament Live: First session of 18th Lok Sabha set to begin today; all I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs to enter together as mark of unity
02:3724 Jun 2024
All I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs to enter LS together as mark of unity
As a symbol of unity, all I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs will enter the Lok Sabha together. They will assemble where the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was placed earlier. They are likely to carry a copy of the Constitution, news agency ANIreported.
02:1424 Jun 2024
'Positively looking forward for coordination to run Parliament': Kiren Rijiju
The First Session of 18th Lok Sabha begins today, the 24th June, 2024. I welcome all the new elected hon'ble members. I shall be always available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward for co-ordination to run the house. pic.twitter.com/kS3qdeO32O
BJP making all-out effort to ensure numbers for Speaker post
BJP leaders said they were confident of keeping the Speaker’s post within the party’s fold since the numbers are stacked in their favour. Party sources said that the BJP was also keen to give the deputy Speaker post to the TDP, especially after the fracas over choosing the pro tem Speaker.
I.N.D.I.A. must step up attack on NDA government from first session of Parliament: Mamata tells Congress
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has conveyed to the top brass of the Congress that I.N.D.I.A. must go for the jugular of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the very first session of Parliament, instead of waiting and giving it time to dig its heels in.