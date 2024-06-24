Home
LIVE
Parliament Live: First session of 18th Lok Sabha set to begin today; all I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs to enter together as mark of unity

Hello dear readers! After results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared on June 4, today we shall witness the first session of the Lower House of the Parliament. In this special session, PM Modi as well as his Cabinet members from the LS will be taking oaths from 11 am onwards. Follow DH for all the latest updates from the first Lok Sabha session!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 02:40 IST
Highlights

How will the proceedings begin today?

President Murmu to administer oath to pro tem Speaker today

18th Lok Sabha session: All eyes on major NDA allies as Oppn sharpens knives to target Modi govt

02:3724 Jun 2024

All I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs to enter LS together as mark of unity

As a symbol of unity, all I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs will enter the Lok Sabha together. They will assemble where the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was placed earlier. They are likely to carry a copy of the Constitution, news agency ANI reported.

02:1424 Jun 2024

'Positively looking forward for coordination to run Parliament': Kiren Rijiju

24:5224 Jun 2024

BJP making all-out effort to ensure numbers for Speaker post

BJP leaders said they were confident of keeping the Speaker’s post within the party’s fold since the numbers are stacked in their favour. Party sources said that the BJP was also keen to give the deputy Speaker post to the TDP, especially after the fracas over choosing the pro tem Speaker. 

Read more

24:5224 Jun 2024

I.N.D.I.A. must step up attack on NDA government from first session of Parliament: Mamata tells Congress

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has conveyed to the top brass of the Congress that I.N.D.I.A. must go for the jugular of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the very first session of Parliament, instead of waiting and giving it time to dig its heels in.

Read more

The election to the post of Lok Sabha Speaker will take place on Wednesday and the prime minister will introduce his council of ministers to the House soon after.

Published 23 June 2024, 22:30 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiParliamentLok Sabha

