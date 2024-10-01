Home
1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi High Court to hear on Nov 29 Jagdish Tytler's plea against charge framing

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, after briefly hearing the matter, asked Tytler's counsel to file statements of certain witnesses which were not on record.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 07:01 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 07:01 IST
