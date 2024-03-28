1991 reforms brought by Narasimha Rao, Manmohan, not Congress: Gurcharan Das

To buttress his point, Das also gave the example of the former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and how she used to "spend 20 per cent of her time reforming and 80 per cent selling the reforms".

The historic economic reforms of 1991 shifted India's position from a closed and controlled economy to an open and liberalised one. It was brought under the leadership of former PM Narasimha Rao and his finance minister Manmohan Singh in the Congress-led government.

Das further underscored the "sin" of not selling the reforms to the public, and how it continues even today, with no future reformers, including the likes of PM Narendra Modi, doing the needful.

This, the 80-year-old author alleged, is what leads to people in general thinking of reforms as something that makes the "rich richer, and poor poorer".

"None of the future reformers, be it Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh in the UPA years, not even Modi, has actually taken the trouble to sell the reforms which means...people still believe there is no difference between being pro-market and pro-business.

"That is why the Congress party, even today, at the drop of a hat makes a false trade-off between growth and equity," he explained.

The former CEO of Procter & Gamble India also talked about India's democracy, which, he alleged, has "begun to weaken" in contrast to its "robust economy".