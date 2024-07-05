Home
2 Dumpers, 5 Jeeps needed to clear Victory Parade aftermath in Marine Drive

A large number of cricket fans thronged at South Mumbai's Marine Drive to give T20 World Cup-winning Indian team a warm welcome. Nearly 5 lakh passionate fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. The massive crowd left behind heaps of trash, including water bottles and footwear, which the civic body later collected in seven vehicles.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 13:18 IST

As a lakhs of cricket fans thronged Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive to give a hero's welcome to the T20 World Cup winning Indian team, this multitude also left behind loads of trash, including water bottles and footwear, that was later collected by the civic body in seven vehicles.

Credit: PTI

The cleanliness drive went on all through the intervening night of Thursday and Friday following the victory parade, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Credit: BMC

Thousands of fans thronged the Marine Drive in south Mumbai to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team.

Credit: PTI

This huge congregation left behind piles of trash as slippers and water bottles were seen lying scattered on the stretch of road from where the victory parade passed.

Credit: PTI

In a release, the BMC said that along with a large number of wrappers of food items and water bottles, a huge quantity of shoes and chappals (slippers), among other things, were collected during the cleanliness drive.

Credit: PTI

Of the total trash, shoes and chappals were collected in as many as five jeeps, it said, adding that two dumpers were also used to lift the garbage from the spot.

Credit: PTI

The civic body added that instead of sending this junk to the dumping ground, all these items will be sent to recycling plants.

Credit: BMC

Published 05 July 2024, 13:18 IST
