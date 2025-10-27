<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>on Monday deferred the hearing on bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi to October 3.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria adjourned the matter after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju sought time. Raju sought two weeks time to file reply in the case but the top court said it would hear the matter on Friday.</p>.'India shown in bad light': SC summons chief secretaries of states, UTs on November 3 in stray dogs case.<p>"Frankly speaking, in bail matters there is no question of filing counter," the bench said.</p>.<p>The top court on September 22 had issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response. The activists have moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court order passed on September 2.</p>.<p>The high court denied bail to nine people, including Khalid and Imam, saying "conspiratorial" violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens could not be allowed.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>