Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre plans to give ambulances to states to ensure quick help for highway accident victims: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari agreed that the ambulance should reach the accident sites within 10 minutes.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 15:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 15:56 IST
India NewsNitin Gadkari

Follow us on :

Follow Us