Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru tragedy: Man dies on roadside; Wife alleges hospitals denied treatment and passersby did not help

After the accident, Roopa begged the passersby for at least 15 minutes to help her shift Venkataramanan to hospital. However, none of them helped till a cab driver stopped to check on them.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 15:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 15:54 IST
Bengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us