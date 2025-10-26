Menu
2020 riots: Supreme Court to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The top court on September 22 had issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 06:50 IST
Published 26 October 2025, 06:50 IST
