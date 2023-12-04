JOIN US
india

21 states, UTs implemented ground water legislation on lines of Model Bill: Minister

The minister said the Centre is facilitating the efforts of the state governments through financial and technical assistance
Last Updated 04 December 2023, 14:47 IST

New Delhi: Fifteen states and six Union Territories have implemented ground water legislation on the lines of the Model Bill circulated by the Centre, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, the minister said the ministry has circulated a Model Bill to all the states and Union Territories to help them enact suitable ground water legislation, which includes provision of rain water harvesting.

So far, 21 states/Union Territories have adopted and implemented the ground water legislation on the lines of the Model Bill, he said.

The minister said the Centre is facilitating the efforts of the state governments through financial and technical assistance., even though water is a state subject, development and management of ground water resources a primarily the responsibility of the states.

The states where the legislation regarding ground water has been implemented are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The Union Territories are Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Pondicherry, the minister informed the Upper House.

(Published 04 December 2023, 14:47 IST)
