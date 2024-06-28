3 crore new houses to be built: President Murmu

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that the government has approved the construction of 3 crore new houses has been accorded and most of these houses will be allotted to women beneficiaries.
Addressing joint session of Parliament, the President said in the last 10 years, majority of the 4 crore PM Awas houses have been allotted to women beneficiaries.
Over the last 10 years, 10 crore women have been mobilised into Self Help Groups. My Government has started a comprehensive campaign to make 3 crore women Lakhpati Didis. For this, financial support to the Self Help Groups is also being increased, she said.
The endeavour of the Government is to improve skills and sources of income, and enhance respect for women. The NAMO Drone Didi Scheme is contributing towards achieving this goal. Under this Scheme, women belonging to thousands of Self Help Groups are being provided with drones and also being trained as Drone Pilots, she said.
Under Krishi Sakhi Initiative, till date, 30 thousand women belonging to Self Help Groups have been provided with Krishi Sakhi Certificates.
Krishi Sakhis are being trained in modern agricultural practices so that they can help farmers in further modernisation of Agriculture., she said.
Published 27 June 2024, 22:01 IST