40-year-old man dies by suicide at Delhi's AIIMS metro station

Last Updated 04 August 2023, 09:23 IST

A 40-year-old man died on Friday after he allegedly jumped onto the tracks at the Delhi Metro's AIIMS station here, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am, a senior police officer said.

He said the police were informed and the body was shifted to the AIIMS trauma centre.

The deceased was identified through his Aadhaar card as Amit Singh, a resident of Bihar, the officer said.

According to police, a preliminary probe revealed that as the victim allegedly jumped, he hit his head and died on the spot. Further investigation is underway, they said

The situation at the spot is normal, crime and forensics teams have been called and proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC are going on, police added.

(Published 04 August 2023, 09:23 IST)
