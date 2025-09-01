Dharmasthala smear campaign: JD(S) alleges foreign-funded plot

<p>Mangaluru: JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy has alleged foreign-funded conspiracy in the smear campaign against Dharmasthala. </p>.<p>Addressing party workers from across the state participating in “Dharmasthala Satya Yatre” in the temple town on Sunday, Nikhil said that the complainant-witness should have been interrogated when he came up with a skull.</p>.<p>“However, the state government failed to do so. <br>The conspiracy was not hatched by one or two individuals. But a few who received funds from abroad,” he said.</p>.Dharmasthala case | JD(S) demands NIA probe to expose 'conspiracy'.<p>He demanded that the matter be investigated by central agency.</p>.<p><strong>BJP rally today</strong></p>.<p>The state BJP will hold “Dharmasthala Chalo” rally to express our solidarity with the Dharmasthala Kshetra on Monday.</p>.<p>Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta told reporters on Sunday that through the rally party would send a strong message against any attempt to tarnish the image of the Hindu places of worship.</p>.<p>He said that the SIT should also investigate into the <br>funding of campaign against Dharmasthala. </p>