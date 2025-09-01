Heavy rain forecast for coastal districts, north Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heavy rainfall across parts of the state in next two to three days, with the intensity expected to reduce after three days. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for coastal districts.</p>.<p>According to the IMD, a ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada for Monday, with the possibility of heavy rainfall. The intensity is expected to increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, for which an ‘orange alert’ has been announced for all three districts.</p>.India set for wetter September; IMD warns of flash floods, landslides.<p>On Thursday, the alert will be downgraded to ‘yellow alert’ as the rainfall is likely to subside.</p>.<p>A ‘yellow alert’ has also been issued for several districts in North Interior Karnataka, including Haveri, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, and Bidar for Monday. These areas are likely to experience moderate rainfall accompanied by winds gusting up to 40 to 50 kmph. South Interior Karnataka is expected to receive moderate rainfall.</p>.<p><strong>Fishermen warned</strong></p>.<p>The IMD has issued a warning to fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea until September 5, as wind speeds could reach between 40 to 60 kmph along the coast. For Bengaluru, the weather is expected to remain cloudy for the next week, with a possibility of light drizzle. Wind speeds are likely to be between 30 to 40 kmph. While no heavy rainfall is expected for the city, residents have been advised to be cautious during the rainy spells.</p>