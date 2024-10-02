Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

60 Indians rescued from scam operations in Cambodia to be repatriated: Indian Embassy

A team of embassy officials were in Sihanoukville to extend necessary assistance to these Indian nationals
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 15:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 15:35 IST
India NewsCambodiaJob ScamIndian Embassy

Follow us on :

Follow Us