8 Buddhist monks injured as tourist bus falls into pond in Bihar

<p>Jehanabad: At least eight Buddhist monks were injured after a Gaya-bound bus in which they were travelling fell into a roadside pond in Bihar's Jehanabad district on Wednesday, police said.</p><p>The accident occurred in Karauna area when the driver lost control of the bus and the vehicle plunged into the water body, a senior officer said.</p><p>The majority of the injured Buddhist monks, who were coming from Nepal, are nationals of Vietnam, Myanmar and the US.</p><p>Of the injured, three have been shifted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment, Jehanabad Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh told PTI.</p><p>Other injured monks were discharged from a local health facility after first aid, he said.</p><p>Eight Buddhist monks were going to Gaya when the accident took place, the SP said, adding that an investigation has been initiated.</p>