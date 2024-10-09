Home
8 Buddhist monks injured as tourist bus falls into pond in Bihar

The accident occurred in Karauna area when the driver lost control of the bus and the vehicle plunged into the water body.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 09:11 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 09:11 IST
India NewsAccidentBusRiver

