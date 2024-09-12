A protector of the idea of India: Congress condoles Yechury's demise

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled Yechury's demise and said his passing away "is a profound loss for all of us".

"His years of service and devotion to our country is worthy of the greatest respect. Most of all, he was an inherently decent human being who brought a sense of balance and gentleness to the harsh world of politics. May his soul rest in peace and may his loved ones find the strength and courage to face this tragedy," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh condoled the passing away of Yechury and said he was an "unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPI(M), and a superb Parliamentarian".

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Sitaram Yechury - a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - is most sadly no more."

"Our association stretched over three decades, and we collaborated closely at different occasions. He had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for the strength of his convictions and for his most engaging personality," Ramesh said.

"Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten," Ramesh said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Yechury was a thorough gentleman and a man of unwavering conviction.

"Travel well Sitaram Yechury. Indian politics shall miss you and the values you lived for," Khera said on X.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma said he was deeply saddened over the demise of Yechury.

"India has lost a talk leader whose life was dedicated to Indian people's struggle for equality and social justice. A courageous man of unwavering conviction and integrity, Yechury endeared himself to all those he met," Sharma said.

"I have lost a lifelong comrade and friend. Fond memories of working together for global causes of human rights and freedom, struggle against apartheid and solidarity with Cuba and Palestine," the Congress leader said.

Yechury has left when he had much more to contribute and leaves a void that will be difficult to fill, he said.

The Congress, in a post on X, said Yechury's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

"May God give place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow," the party said.