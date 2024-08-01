A thorough gentleman: PM Modi, Gambhir, Harbhajan remember Anshuman Gaekwad

New Delhi: India head coach Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Anshuman Gaekwad as a thorough "gentleman" after the former cricketer passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Gaekwad, who served Indian cricket as a player, coach and selector, succumbed to blood cancer on Saturday night.

He donned the Indian jersey in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs.