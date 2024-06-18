'A year wasted': Parents worry as daughter denied writing UPSC exam for being late

The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) conducted the Civil Services (Preliminary)exam on June 16. With various centres across the country, many students appeared for the exams.
The first session began at 9 am. And as most exams have certain rules and regulations, coming on time is one of the major ones. A recent video shared from the exam day is making rounds online on X, shared by user named Sakshi, where a girl was late for the exam and was denied permission to write the exam, in Gurugram.
Her parents had accompanied her for the exam and after she was not allowed to write the exam, they started panicking and crying. Her mother can be seen in an unconscious state and saying, 'naa jaungi' (I won't leave).
In the video the parents could be seen being restless and worried, however the candidate was calm and was giving assurance to her parents saying, 'koi baat nahi. Papa hum agli baar de denge. Kuch aisi baat nahi hai' (don't worry, it's not a big deal. I can appear next year).
The video since posted has received a flurry of comments.
"Respect for his daughter to be strong in this condition," commented a user.
Another wrote, "Heart breaking to see her mother like this ...but the girl should have been more careful.
Staffs are bound by strict protocol any lacunae here and there can jeopardize the whole process."
"Maybe they stuck while traveling, so they couldn't reach on time. But rules are same for everyone. Question is are rules really followed everywhere for everyone?" wrote a third.
"A good UPSC candidate she didn't lose her calm seeing her mother crying but sad for the crying aunty," commented a fourth.
"Even I attended exam yesterday, they allowed me in after 9 AM too. But some colleges, it depends on type of principal present. He allowed candidates till 9:25 AM and closed the gate afterwards. He was kind," commented a fifth.
Published 18 June 2024, 11:55 IST