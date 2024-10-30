Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

AAP targets PM Modi over Ayushman Bharat, calls for nationwide adoption of Delhi model

At a press conference on Wednesday (October 30), AAP party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar termed the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme a "scam" and said the PM should study the Delhi health model.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 07:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 07:06 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPPrime Minister Narendra ModiAyushman BharatDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us