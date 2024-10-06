Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Act against officials for wrong train data in passenger information systems: Railway Board to zones

The board has also advised all zones to replace the old passenger information systems with new ones which comply with the latest RDSO specifications on top priority.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 15:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 15:33 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysCentral Railways

Follow us on :

Follow Us