Active Covid-19 cases in country recorded at 4,423

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 760 new cases of Covid while two more people succumbed to the viral disease, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The number of active cases of the infection has been recorded at 4,423, it said.

The new fatalities— one each from Kerala and Karnataka— were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.