Actor Rakul Preet Singh's brother held in drug-bust case; Cocaine worth Rs 35 lakh seized by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and Cyberabad police on Monday apprehended five drug peddlers and six consumers, including Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh.
They also confiscated 200 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 35 lakh, two passports, two bikes, 10 cell phones, and other materials from them.
The peddlers who were arrested included Onuoha Blessing, alias Joana Gomes, 31, of Nigeria, Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham, 31, Azeez Noheem Adeshola, 29, Mohd Mahaboob Shareef, 36 and Sanaboina Varun Kumar, 42.
Samshabad DCP Srinivas on Monday said that overall, they have identified 12 on the client list of the apprehended drug peddlers. Among the 12, around six, including Aman Preet Singh, have been detained after their urine samples tested positive for traces of cocaine. They have now been sent for a thorough medical examination.
The arrested peddlers were sourcing cocaine from Nigeria and supplying it to the city's customers.
The DCP further stated that Allam Satyam had supplied consumers with approximately 2.6 kilograms of cocaine in the last six months.
Rakul Preet Singh was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate last year for a drug trafficking and consumption case. Her statement was also recorded by the probe agency in 2022 and 2021.
Published 15 July 2024, 14:12 IST