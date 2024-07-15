Actor Rakul Preet Singh's brother held in drug-bust case; Cocaine worth Rs 35 lakh seized by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and Cyberabad police on Monday apprehended five drug peddlers and six consumers, including Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh.

They also confiscated 200 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 35 lakh, two passports, two bikes, 10 cell phones, and other materials from them.

The peddlers who were arrested included Onuoha Blessing, alias Joana Gomes, 31, of Nigeria, Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham, 31, Azeez Noheem Adeshola, 29, Mohd Mahaboob Shareef, 36 and Sanaboina Varun Kumar, 42.