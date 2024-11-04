Actress Kasturi Shankar stokes row by remarks on Telugu-speaking people in Tamil Nadu

<p>Chennai: Actress Kasturi stoked controversy with her comments on Telugu-speaking people settled in Tamil Nadu but denied on Monday, saying she had only meant a section of Telugu-speaking people in TN claiming to be genuine Tamils.</p>.<p>Her recent remarks at a meeting of the Hindu Makkal Katchi evoked spontaneous criticism from BJP national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, who demanded an apology from her.</p>.<p>"Kasthuri's irrelevant and uncalled-for statement on Telugu people is condemnable. She has to immediately withdraw her remarks on the Telugus settled in Tamil Nadu for decades," Reddy said.</p>.<p>Her comments hamper the cordial atmosphere among the people of Tamil Nadu and were against the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), the BJP leader told PTI.</p>.<p>"I had asked 'are those who brand other sections in Tamil Nadu as non-Tamils, really Tamils?' I didn't say anything new. Read history," the actress told reporters here.</p>.<p>She further clarified that she didn't say anything derogatory about Telugu people at the meeting she addressed.</p>.<p>"I condemn those diverting the issue, especially the elements that mislead people in the name of Dravidam," she added.</p>.<p>When a reporter pointed out that her statement at the meeting depicted the Telugus of TN in poor light, the actress replied, "I had only said those Telugu-speaking people who came to serve the women in palaces 300 years ago. Read history. I said nothing derogatory about Telugus or their descendants living in Tamil Nadu." Elaborating, she said that she had meant those Telugu-speaking leaders who sought votes of Tamils for their political presence in the state, but after winning the election, declared a section of people in the state as non-Tamils.</p>.<p>"Can you say what the mother tongue of those political party leaders now claiming to be Tamils, really is?" Kasthuri asked. </p>