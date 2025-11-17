<p>Bengaluru: An unidentified person was booked by the Wilson Garden police for allegedly sending a threat email to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited</a> (BMRCL), warning that a Metro station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a> would be blown up.</p><p>The police registered the FIR on November 15, following permission from a city court. They had first registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) following a complaint on November 14 by Rathish Thomas, 50, Assistant Executive Engineer (Cybersecurity), BMRCL.</p><p>According to the FIR, on November 13, at 11.25 pm, the official email of BMRCL received an email from rajivsettyptp@gmail.com.</p>.Metro Phase 3: Bengaluru's longest double-decker to have 5 ramps, loops in 9 areas for local traffic.<p>“If ever I come to know that your metro employees are torturing mentally to my past divorced wife Padmini after duty hours, be careful, one of your metro station gets blasted... I am also a terrorists liker PATRIOTIC against KANNADIGAS,” the email read, as per the FIR.</p><p>The threat was declared a hoax by the police and an investigation was launched after the case was booked under BNS Section 351 (criminal intimidation). </p><p>Multiple police sources confirmed to DH that the suspect was identified and would be arrested shortly. Probe is underway.</p>