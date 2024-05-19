Advocate Anand Nuli elected as senior executive member of SCBA, first ever from Karnataka

New Delhi: For the first time, a senior advocate from Karnataka, Anand Sanjay M Nuli has been elected as senior executive member of the Supreme Court Bar Association in elections held on May 16.
Nuli, who hails from Belagavi, was designated as a senior advocate by the Supreme Court of India on January 19, 2024. He has represented BBMP, Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission, and acted as special counsel for BDA and Karnataka government in a number of cases, besides being the Union government's Group A lawyer in the Supreme Court.
He commenced his career as an advocate with the Law Chambers of Advocate Subba Reddy wherein he practiced at the High Court of Karnataka and Trial Courts at Bengaluru.
He has subsequently shifted to Delhi and worked as associate of former Solicitor General Gopal Subramanium.
He has been independently practicing in Delhi since 2006.
He has also been appointed as an amicus curiae in various matters by the Supreme Court and NCDRC.
Besides, Nuli, other senior members Executive elected are Sonia Mathur, Sobha Gupta, Jayant Bhushan, P H Parekh and Arijit Prasad.
In the polls, senior advocate Kapil Sibal was elected as President of SCBA, senior advocate Rachna Srivastava as Vice President, Vikrant Yadav as Secretary, Dr Sandeep Singh as Joint Secretary, Mrs Sasmita Tripathi as Treasurer and Susheel Tomar as Joint Treasurer.
Published 19 May 2024, 15:41 IST