Advocate Anand Nuli elected as senior executive member of SCBA, first ever from Karnataka

He commenced his career as an advocate with the Law Chambers of Advocate Subba Reddy wherein he practiced at the High Court of Karnataka and Trial Courts at Bengaluru.

He has subsequently shifted to Delhi and worked as associate of former Solicitor General Gopal Subramanium.

He has been independently practicing in Delhi since 2006.

He has also been appointed as an amicus curiae in various matters by the Supreme Court and NCDRC.