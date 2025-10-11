Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit Deoband on Saturday, Taj Mahal on Sunday

Darul Uloom's office in-charge Mufti Rehan Usmani confirmed the visit and said preparations are being made for the Afghan minister's reception.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 06:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 06:53 IST
India NewsAfghanistanUttar PradeshTaj MahalForeign Minister

Follow us on :

Follow Us