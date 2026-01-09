<p>New Delhi: After prime minister Narendra Modi’s review of the Centre’s flagship maternity benefits scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, led to a technology intervention in delivery mechanisms last year, another year-end review by the PM has led to the suggestion of a robust grievance redressal system and a call centre. </p><p>On December 31, during the 50th meeting of PRAGATI – the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform – PM Modi took a review of schemes of several ministries. One among them was the maternity benefits scheme implemented by the union ministry of women and child development. Among his suggestions was the implementation of an integrated grievance redressal system in the PMMVY Portal. </p><p>Ministry sources said that as per the system, after registering the grievance, the applicant is sent a SMS with a ticket number and they can check the status of their grievance on the module. Registration of complaints can happen on the PMMVY portal, via the scheme’s helpline 1515 and CPGRAMS, the Centre’s grievance redressal system. </p><p>State officials will be responsible for the redressal, who have been directed to resolve complaints within a month’s time. Of the 60,000 complaints registered till now, 85% have been resolved within 18-19 days, said WCD ministry sources. </p><p>“The prime minister also insisted on weeding out ineligible beneficiaries, and to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out, apart from the grievance redressal system and a call centre,” ministry sources added. </p><p>PM Modi had, in May last year, suggested that the Facial Recognition System utilised to induct women beneficiaries in the Poshan Tracker, the implementation mechanism for nutritional benefits, should be used to give them the benefits of the PMMVY if they conceive. </p><p>Under the PMMVY scheme, women are entitled to Rs 5000 from the WCD ministry and Rs 1000 from the union ministry of health in the case of a first child, and Rs 6000 if their second child is a girl. The move, started in May 21 last year, has led to over 23.60 Lakh beneficiaries till January 8 this year, ministry data showed. </p><p>“To make this transition smoother, various training sessions have been organized with states and UTs. Video tutorials have been made available by the Ministry to reach grassroot-level functionaries,” an official said. To popularise the move, the ministry carried out a special enrolment drive from July 15 to August 15 last year during which 4.63 lakh new beneficiaries were enrolled. Under the anganwadi system, anganwadi and ASHA workers are mandated to visit a pregnant woman in her house for prenatal checks and to disburse the benefits, ministry sources said. </p>