After SBI & Bank of India, Bank of Baroda declares Reliance Communications, Anil Ambani as fraud

RCom said it has received a letter from BoB dated September 2 conveying its decision to classify the loan account of the company and promoter Anil Ambani as 'fraud'.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 10:47 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 10:47 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAnil AmbaniReliance Communications

