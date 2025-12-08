<p>New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chouhan">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> on Monday urged industry players to sing the national song 'Vande Mataram' at every event.</p><p>Addressing an agri-business summit organised by industry body PHDCCI, Chouhan said, "The full song of Vande Mataram is not sung today. What's the problem in singing it fully."</p><p>"I want to ask you all, what's wrong in singing it? I urge whenever such events are organised, sing Vande Mataram before the start of the programme," Chouhan said.</p>.Vande Mataram debate: Congress hits back at PM Modi, calls him 'master distorian'.<p>The song, he said, is one of the inspiration that stirs emotions in everyone towards the Motherland.</p><p>Speaking about the agriculture sector, the minister said two key issues that need to be addressed -- spurious seeds and pesticides, and the disparity in prices that farmers receive for their produce compared to retail markets.</p><p>The seeds and pesticide management laws are being amended to ensure the sale and production of quality inputs to farmers, he said.</p>.Vande Mataram debate due to upcoming Bengal polls, to distract: Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha.<p>The minister also stressed on the need to maintain parity between farm gate and retail prices to protect the interests of farmers.</p><p>Chouhan said the ministry has scheduled a brainstorming session 'Chintan Baitak' on December 22-23 in Karnal, Haryana, to discuss policy gaps and find solutions that address farmers' concerns.</p>