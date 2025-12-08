<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A woman film personality filed a complaint against a film director alleging misconduct in Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>The city police will be registering a case and investigating the matter.</p><p>Police sources said that the complainant alleged that the director misbehaved with her insulting womanhood during the screening of a film at a hotel in the city.</p><p>The woman gave the petition to the Chief Minister, and the Chief Minister's office forwarded it to the police for necessary action.</p><p>The city police is learnt to have carried out a preliminary investigation and decided to register a case for a detailed investigation.</p><p>Incidentally, the issue came out on the day when popular actor Dileep was acquitted from conspiracy charges in the abduction and sexual assault of a south Indian actress in Kochi.</p>