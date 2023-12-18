Ahead of I.N.D.I.A meet, TMC urges Congress to shed 'Zamindari Culture,' proposes Mamata as face of bloc

Expressing dissatisfaction with the grand old party's performance, Ghosh said, "The Congress has repeatedly failed to defeat the BJP. On the other hand, the TMC under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee has the record of defeating the BJP umpteen number of times."

This remark prompted a sharp response from the West Bengal Congress unit, with spokesperson Soumya Aich Roy asserting, "We don’t need lessons from the TMC on how to fight against the BJP. It is the Congress, which has been consistently fighting against the BJP, unlike the TMC which on several occasions has compromised with the saffron camp."

According to TMC sources, the party is eager to expedite seat-sharing talks, establish a collective narrative, and finalise the manifesto to present a credible challenge against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.