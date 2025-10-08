<p>Mumbai: Ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keir-starmer">Keir Starmer</a> meeting on Thursday in Mumbai, the second within a span of three months after the highly successful Buckinghamshire deliberations, the message to the United States is loud and clear. </p><p>Starmer is leading the biggest-ever trade delegation to India, and it coincides with the sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, the world's leading fintech event. </p><p>US President Donald Trump’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-tariffs-russian-oil-imports-donald-trump-slaps-additional-25-tariff-on-india-50-imports-3668741">tariff policy </a>and subsequent turmoil seem to be leading to new business avenues and partnerships, and the growing Indo-UK collaboration is an example and an answer to the "dead economy" jibe. </p><p>Following the signing of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/opportunities-waiting-to-be-seized-under-india-uk-fta-unparalleled-uk-pm-keir-starmer-3756626">landmark UK-India trade deal</a> in July, which will lower tariffs on British goods being imported into India, the door is now open for British businesses to turbocharge their trade with one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. </p>.Yash Raj Films to shoot 3 movies in UK from 2026, announces PM Keir Starmer. <p>Starmer, who took over as the United Kingdom's Prime Minister in July 2024, enjoys good personal relations. </p><p>The Mumbai meeting will be the third meeting of the two Prime Ministers, after the July 23-24 meeting at Chequers in Buckinghamshire and on November 19, 2024, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.</p><p>The two Prime Ministers will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with Vision 2035, a focussed and time-bound 10-year roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people-to-people relations.</p><p>In a brief statement, Starmer said: “We signed a major trade deal with India in July — the best secured by any country — but the story doesn’t stop there. It’s not just a piece of paper; it’s a launchpad for growth. With India set to be the third biggest economy in the world by 2028, and trade with them about to become quicker and cheaper, the opportunities waiting to be seized are unparalleled.</p><p>Starmer will meet Modi on Thursday at the picturesque Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, where they will make statements before the media. </p>.'That isn't part of the plans': Britain not seeking visa deal with India, Keir Starmer says ahead of meeting with PM Modi.<p>Modi will be accompanied by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. </p><p>Starmer arrived in Mumbai early on Wednesday with a delegation of 125 people, including CEOs and representatives from British institutes, universities and industry groups. </p><p>During talks, Starmer will be accompanied by Peter Kyle, Secretary of State for Business and Trade and President of the Board of Trade, and Jason Stockwood, Minister of State for Investment, jointly in the Department for Business and Trade and His Majesty’s Treasury.</p><p>In the Mumbai leg, the two leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. </p><p><strong>India growth means more jobs for British people: Starmer </strong></p><p>“What do Rolls-Royce, Diageo, National Theatre, University of Lancaster and British Airways have in common? They’re all backing Britain. I’ll be flying the flag for British business in Mumbai this week — because growth in India for British businesses means more jobs at home for the British people,” Starmer said on his arrival at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, off the Gateway of India in Mumbai. </p><p>As he headed for Mumbai, Starmer, on board a British Airways Flight 9100 from London, spoke from the cockpit. “This is your Prime Minister in the cockpit. It’s really fantastic to have you all on board. This is the biggest trade mission to India that the UK has ever sent. I’m looking forward to working with you as we explore all the opportunities in our new free trade agreement.”</p>.UK PM Keir Starmer visits iconic Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai; see pics.<p><strong>Shared vision of future: Modi</strong></p><p>After he landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Modi, in a message, said: “Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest-ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future.”</p><p><strong>Visits YRF studio</strong></p><p>During the day, Starmer took a tour of Yash Raj Films studio at Andheri, a prominent studio in Mumbai. Actor Rani Mukherjee, the wife of YRF chairperson Aditya Chopra, accompanied him during his tour. He also watched a movie with the actor and Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani. Dinesh Vijan from Maddock Films, Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions were also present.</p><p>“<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/three-bollywood-films-to-be-made-in-uk-from-2026-uk-pm-keir-starmer-says-3757023">Our partnership with India is delivering three new Bollywood blockbusters to the UK</a>. That means more jobs back at home, and more films for us all to enjoy,” the visiting Prime Minister said in the backdrop of Trump’s announcement of a 100% tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. </p><p><strong>Fintech meet</strong></p><p>Modi and Starmer will also participate in the sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest and deliver keynote addresses on the occasion. 'Global Fintech Fest 2025' will bring together innovators, policymakers, central bankers, regulators, investors, academicians, and industry leaders from around the world. The conference’s central theme, ‘Empowering Finance for a Better World’ – Powered by AI, Augmented Intelligence, Innovation, and Inclusion', highlights the convergence of technology and human insight in shaping an ethical and sustainable financial future.</p>