Ahead of SC hearing on GM mustard, activists point to Centre's violations

A coalition of activists urged the Supreme Court to impose a permanent ban on the genetically modified (GM) mustard and pointed to a conflict of interest, obfuscation of facts, unscientific statements and "outright lies" in the Union government's submission in defence of the GM crop.

The apex court, which stayed the Centre's move allowing cultivation of GM mustard, is set to take up the case on Tuesday. The Coalition for GM-free India on Sunday said the Centre has been misleading the court on a matter that concerns the food security of the country and livelihood of the farmers.

In a statement, the Coalition noted that the Supreme Court-appointed five-member technical expert committee, including two nominated by the Centre, had recommended a complete ban on herbicide tolerant (HT) crops in India.

"The unscientific statements and outright lies of the Government of India in the Supreme Court are spurred by the fact that GM mustard is indeed a HT crop, and that is the reason why the approval letter issued by the Government of India on October 25, 2022, seeks to criminalise farmers for using glufosinate while growing GM mustard hybrid crop. This very condition, which is legally untenable, is the loudest give-away that GM mustard under consideration is an herbicide tolerant crop," it said, adding that the Insecticides Act exempts farmers from the regulatory statute (Section 38).